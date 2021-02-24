Retail traders complain after live data for NSE indices stops updating
Several retail traders on Wednesday complained after the index price feed for indices of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) across brokers froze due to an unknown reason. Zerodha, a brokerage firm, confirmed the glitch and said it has been in touch with NSE.
"There is an issue with live ticks for NSE indices (Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and others) across brokers. We are in touch with NSE to have this fixed," Zerodha, a brokerage firm, said in a tweet.
“Technical Glitch! Frozen! Nifty and Bank Nifty rates are not updating!” tweeted a user. "NSE does all sort of Mock Trading sessions for system testing, still such things happen in real time and not during mock sessions. *NIFTY / BANKNIFTY spot prices frozen since 10:07*," another user pointed out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As petrol price hits ₹100 in India, here’s where it is selling below ₹30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's economy dented as American brands cancel Xinjiang's cotton imports
- Thousands of companies worldwide are affected after the United States blacklisted 87 per cent of China's cotton crop -- one-fifth of the world's supply.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab & Sind Bank shares advance nearly 5 pc; hit upper circuit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retail traders complain after live data for NSE indices stops updating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold trades marginally high at ₹46,820, silver rises by ₹72
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air cargo remains single bright spot for aviation sector in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel IPO shares to be allotted today. Here’s how to check status
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex opens 200 points higher at 49,958; Nifty trades above 14,700
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NZ central bank keeps rates unchanged, flags economic uncertainties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian firms likely to give an average salary hike of 7.7%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In last budget before elections, Tamil Nadu blames Centre for fall in revenue
- Paneerselvam also stated that the share of central taxes for Tamil Nadu, has been reduced to ₹23,039.46 crore in the revised estimates of 2020-21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chartered Accountant in Rajasthan arrested for GST fraud, 10th in 4 months
- Authorities have recovered more than ₹1,000 crore from people found indulging in GST fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gotta catch 'em all: Pandemic sends prices soaring for Pokemon cards
- Once stuffed into pockets or thrown into toy boxes, Pokemon cards have become so sought-after that long lines form outside stores when new batches are released.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hasn’t changed its mind on Chinese investment, will make no exceptions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PLI scheme should lead India towards innovation: Amitabh Kant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox