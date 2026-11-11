Divya Dutta: This has been a knockout year for me with Chiraiya, Gajab Raat and Last Man In Tower

This year so far has been a “knockout” one for actor Divya Dutta. With the top trending web series Chiraiya, the digital film Gajab Raat with Manoj Bajpayee, the recent OTT release Last Man In Tower alongside him, and a film with director Sudhir Mishra, the actor is in a happy space. Actor Divya Dutta was recently seen in Last Man In Tower with Manoj Bajpayee

“When people come and say that you have ruled the OTT, it feels nice, as I wanted that for a long time and it happened,” she says, adding, “It often happens that you are praised for your work but it is not so-called commercially successful, or it's the other way around. It's rare to get praise and success together, and when that happens, it's a very beautiful thing. That way, this has been a knockout year for me!”

Looking back, she recalls, “It started with Chiraiya, and when it dropped I was keeping my fingers crossed, but it created a wave, and till date people come to me relating themselves with the show. Kamlesh, my character, became a phenomenon. I have had admiration with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) and Veer-Zaara (2004), but this went on a different level.”