Richard Branson gifts free cruise tickets to passengers of Delta flight: Watch

UK billionaire Richard Branson surprised passengers onboard a Delta flight by gifting them free cruise tickets for Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady ship. As the flight was heading directly from Atlanta to San Juan in Puerto Rico, Richard Branson announced that any adult Delta SkyMiles member who was on the flight will be given a chance to sail on his Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady ship which is set to make a debut in San Juan later this year. Billionaire entrepreneur and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson(Reuters)

Why the gift? Richard Branson said that he gave the tickets to the passengers in honour of the ship's move to San Juan which is its new homeport.

The UK billionaire said, “The Caribbean has been my home for many years, and I'm very excited to welcome Resilient Lady as she sails from San Juan to visit the region's most beautiful destinations."

He added, "My excitement clearly couldn't be contained, so we came up with a way to celebrate with a personal invitation and surprise for some unsuspecting guests on a Delta flight to San Juan. We look forward to showing everyone what it's like to 'Set Sail the Virgin Way!'”

On social media, many users reacted to the announcement. One wrote, “One day I'll be this lucky haha”, while another commented, “This guy is awesome on so many levels.”

A third user said, "Impressive, giving back to the community".

Virgin Voyages had earlier held a celebration at the gate of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport asking customers to spin a prize wheel in which prizes included gift cards, flights on Virgin Atlantic, stays at Virgin Hotels, a cruise and Delta Vacations package, it was reported.