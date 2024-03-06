Nikhil-Nithin Kamath's Zerodha Fund House: '3 months, 500 crore, 1 lakh investors'. All you need to know

Zerodha Fund House CEO Vishal Jain said that the fund has reached the milestone of ₹500 crore AUM in just three months. Zerodha Fund House is the fund management arm of Zerodha which has been founded by brothers Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath. It was launched in October 2023 and has drawn an impressive 1 lakh investors in the period. Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath.

In the podcast GrowthX on YouTube, Vishal Jain said, “Three months, ₹500 crores, 1 lakh investors is what we've reached - first milestone of ours. We hope that this base goes on and we're able to achieve greater heights as we move ahead.”

On the Indian market, he said, “The industry is heavily tilted towards building products and processes for institutional investors and HNIs. There is still a huge population out there which you need to cater to. I don't think that having 42 AMCs (Asset Management Companies) is too large. I think the population that you have not targeted is so huge that even if more people come into the market, I think they'll still be small.”

"To throw some numbers at you. There are over 50 crore people who have linked their PAN with Aadhaar. There are 10 crore people, last when I saw, who have invested in crypto. There are 80 crore people using e-commerce. So, there are people using a lot of stuff online, consuming a lot of things online but they don't seem to be buying mutual funds at that pace," he added.

Zerodha Fund House' success is based on simplicity, he said, explaining, “We think that if you're able to simplify the entire process, if you're able to build the right kind of journey for these investors, we think that's how penetration will start happening. That's what we want to focus on and we are focusing on in the organisation.”