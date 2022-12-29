Home / Business / Rupee flat against US dollar in early trend, trades at 82.76 against 1 USD

Rupee flat against US dollar in early trend, trades at 82.76 against 1 USD

Published on Dec 29, 2022 10:54 AM IST

Rupee vs Dollar today: Traders said the domestic unit is in a narrow range because muted domestic equities, as well as sustained foreign fund outflows, capped the appreciation bias.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The rupee traded flat against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. The domestic currency opened the day's session at 82.77 against its US counterpart, and then gained ground to quote at 82.76, a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

Gaining 7 paise, the rupee closed at 82.80 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, speaking on the current position, traders said the domestic unit is in a narrow range because muted domestic equities, as well as sustained foreign fund outflows, capped the appreciation bias. Additionally, softening of the crude oil prices in the global markets supported the Indian currency.

On the other hand, the dollar index was at 104.35, a fall of 0.10%. The index gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of as many as six currencies.

(With PTI inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

dollar rupee
Story Saved
