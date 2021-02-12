Rupee gains 10 paise to 72.77 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 72.77 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday supported by positive domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.79 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 72.77 against the greenback, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.87 against the American currency.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.07 per cent to 90.48.
"The US dollar Index has started flat this morning in Asian trade as the markets look to fresh triggers in the market. Upside remained limited as new signs of weakness in the US jobs market dented investor expectations about the pace of a pandemic recovery," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Also read| Amazon moves SC in Future Retail-Reliance case
Market participants will be keeping an eye on inflation and industrial production numbers and better-than-estimate numbers could extend gains for the currency, forex traders said.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 94.63 points higher at 51,626.15, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 24.45 points to 15,197.75.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹944.36 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.62 per cent to USD 60.76 per barrel.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee gains 10 paise to 72.77 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI currency strategy is drawing hot money, complicating policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex advances over 100 points to 51,648 in opening session; Nifty above 15,200
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN’s race to zero draws climate pledges from a fifth of FTSE 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soon, keep your insurance policies in DigiLocker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Inc may offer 6.4% hike on avg, top performers to get 20%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon moves SC in Future Retail-Reliance case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urban demand drives passenger vehicles sales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airfares to rise as price bands widen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITC net profit plunges 11.5%, but beats Street
- ITC recorded a 4.7% year-on-year rise in standalone revenue to ₹12,580.40 crore in the quarter, thanks to growth in its agricultural products business and moderate growth in FMCG-others segment comprising packaged food and personal care brands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
S&P, Nasdaq end at records as Bumble takes off
- Fresh data on stubbornly high joblessness boosted the odds for stimulus spending. New applications for US unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, but remained an exceptionally high level.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blackstone-backed dating app operator Bumble's shares set to jump in debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bumble’s 31-year-old CEO becomes a rare female billionaire
- Bumble’s IPO launches Whitney Wolfe Herd into a rarefied club of self-made female billionaires. While women make up about half of the global population, self-made women -- mostly from Asia -- account for less than 5% of the world’s 500 biggest fortunes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca sees profit accelerating after turnaround effort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adar Poonawalla to buy Magma Fincorp. Here’s all about the deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox