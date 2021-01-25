IND USA
A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
Rupee rises for 5th straight session, settles 3 paise higher at 72.94

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.10 per cent to 90.32.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:08 PM IST

The rupee rose by 3 paise to settle at 72.94 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, extending its gains for the fifth straight session despite heavy selling in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 72.95 against the American currency, and hit an intra-day high of 72.89 and a low of 72.96 in day trade.

It finally finished at 72.94, higher by 3 paise over its last close. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.97 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.10 per cent to 90.32.

"The rupee has managed to hold its fort around the 72.90 to 73 levels, but given the selloff in equities and the likelihood of a rebound in the dollar index, we see the trend tilting slightly towards depreciation going forward," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

In terms of the global cues, the Federal Reserve’s policy decision this week is not expected to be ultra-dovish. More so, markets will be watching the Fed’s guidance on rates and any outlook on its bond buying plan, Sachdeva added.

Another key factor to watch out for the rupee is the Union Budget.

"If the government compromises on the fiscal guidance by a huge margin in an attempt to revive the economy, rupee may take a hit and further depreciation looks likely on the cards. We expect the Indian rupee to hover in the range of 72.50-73.50 in near term," Sachdeva said.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 530.95 points or 1.09 per cent lower at 48,347.59, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 133 points or 0.93 per cent to 14,238.90.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth 635.69 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.65 per cent to USD 55.77 per barrel.

Rupee rises for 5th straight session, settles 3 paise higher at 72.94

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Budget 2021-22 on February 1.(PTI)
business

Government may tweak customs duties on host of goods in Budget 2021

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Sources said that while import duties could be tweaked on over 20 products, the customs duties could be removed on select raw materials.
Sensex settled the session at 48,347, down 531 points(PTI)
business

Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty ends below 14,250

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty ends below 14,250
The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of the implementation of the GST.(PTI)
business

FinMin releases weekly installment of 6,000 cr to meet GST shortfall

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Till now, 70 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and union territories (UTs) with legislative assembly.
The least registration in the ESI scheme for both men and women in the formal sector came in the month of April 2020.(Representational photo)
india news

NSO releases employment outlook report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:54 PM IST
In all the three schemes, the number of new registrations increased after June 2020.
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, likely from widespread stimulus. (HT Photo) (Representative Image)
business

Gold eases on doubts over US stimulus passage

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,850.91 per ounce by 0822 GMT, having dropped 0.9% in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,851.80.
A government agricultural officer collects urine samples from pigs arriving at a slaughterhouse in Wuyi county, Zhejiang province, China.(REUTERS)
business

China's pigs become unexpected threat to palm oil's rally

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:16 PM IST
The world’s biggest pork producer and consumer is scooping up unprecedented quantities of soybeans and corn on world markets to feed domestic hog herds.
Reliance shares gained about 5.8% last week in the run-up to the results but were flat for this year after a more than 32% gain last year.(Reuters)
business

Reliance Industries shares fall nearly 5% as Covid-19 hits oil business

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Reliance's revenue from its oil-to-chemicals division fell nearly 30% in the three months ended Dec 31.
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin return to $40,000 in doubt as Grayscale fund flows slow

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:10 AM IST
The pace of flows into the $20 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust “appears to have peaked” based on four-week rolling averages.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.97 against the American currency.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Rupee rises 4 paise to 72.93 against US dollar in early trade

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Traders said the local unit is trading in a narrow range against the US dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting this week.
The benchmark S&amp;P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 49,177.99 by 0353 GMT.(Mint file photo)
business

Indian shares rise as banking stocks shine

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd climbed 1.6%, after the automaker hiked prices of its passenger vehicles on Friday.
A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands in front of an electric board showing Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
business

Asian shares rise on recovery hopes, markets eye earnings

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained nearly 0.5 per cent in morning trading to 28,767.43. Australia's S&P/ASX200 added 0.4 per cent to 6,829.60.
Sensex opened in green on Monday. (PTI File Photo )
business

Sensex advances 300 points to 49,184 in opening session; Nifty above 14,400

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:59 AM IST
On the Sensex chart, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Axis Bank, Bajaj FinServ, HDFC Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra were the prominent gainers.
Corporate bond issuance in India has fallen 11% from the year-earlier period so far in 2021.(Reuters File Photo)
business

Corporate bond sales in India set to slow after a record year: Survey

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Economists expect India’s economy to rebound strongly from what is forecast to be the worst contraction since 1952 in the year ending March.
Cranes are seen at a construction site in Beijing, China.(Reuters File Photo)
business

China was largest recipient of FDI in 2020: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:29 AM IST
China, the world's second-largest economy, has surprised many with the speed of its recovery from the coronavirus jolt.
