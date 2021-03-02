Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.31 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated by 24 paise to 73.31 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday supported by positive domestic equities amid improving risk appetite.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.32 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.31 against the greenback, registering a rise of 24 paise over its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the American currency.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.18 per cent to 91.20.
"The US dollar extended gains on Tuesday on bets of a faster economic recovery and could cap appreciation bias," Reliance securities said in a research note.
However, most of the Asian currencies have started weaker this Tuesday morning and could weigh on sentiments, the note added.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 516.20 points higher at 50,366.04, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 144.25 points to 14,905.80.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹125.15 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 1.13 per cent to USD 62.97 per barrel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.31 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Privatisation: Govt gets multiple bids for Shipping corporation of India's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disinvestment: BPCL to sell Numaligarh Refinery stake for ₹9,876 cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global food prices in January at highest since 2014: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares extend gains as lenders, IT stocks advance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan cuts investments on plant, equipment, casts doubt on strength of economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auto sales enter fast lane with double-digit growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glitch probe on at HDFC Securities; Zerodha faces snag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST revenue hits ₹1 Lakh-crore for 5th month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manufacturing activity remained strong in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urban jobless rate falls below 7% for the first time in 2 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telcos place bids worth ₹77,000 crores for 4G spectrum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New WTO chief pushes for vaccine access, fisheries deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US manufacturing activity hits three-year high; cost pressures accelerating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox