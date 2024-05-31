Saturday bank holiday: Are banks closed this Saturday, June 1?

Saturday June 1 bank holiday: Banks across India are closed on national holidays and state-specific holidays as well as second and fourth Saturdays in the month and all Sundays. Bank holidays are as per the Reserve Bank of India holiday list which designates holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Saturday June 1 bank holiday: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Is June 1, 2024 a bank holiday?

Banks are open on June 1 as it is the first Saturday of the month of June.

Are banks closed in some states due to Lok Sabha elections?

Yes, as the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for June 1, banks are closed in some states. On June 1, voting will take place in 57 Lok Sabha constituencies that are in eight states and one union territory. The states and UTs where polling will take place are: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chandigarh. Banks are closed in these states owing to the polling.

What about other bank holidays in June 2024?

June 15: Banks will be closed in Mizoram for YMA Day and Odisha for Raja Sankranti.

June 17: Banks will be closed across India for Bakri Eid, except in Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh.

June 18: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar on Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha).

Are ATMs and internet banking available on bank holidays?

Yes ATMs and and internet banking will be available throughout these holidays. So when bank branches are closed, customers can use mobile applications and ATMs for their banking needs.