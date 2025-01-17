Menu Explore
Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 18? Full list for the month

ByHT News Desk
Jan 17, 2025 12:51 PM IST

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually closed during all the second and fourth Saturdays of a month, alongside Sundays.

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Saturday bank holiday: While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)
Saturday bank holiday: While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

Since January 18, 2025, is a third Saturday, banks will be open and working.

List of bank holidays in January 2025

January 2025 will also see one more official bank holiday apart from the weekend ones. Banks will remain closed on January 23 due to the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti and General Elections to the Municipal Local Bodies.

However, this is also dependent on which state you are in. The following table shows the entire state-wise list of bank holidays for January 2025.

January 20251261114151623
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram

Holiday DescriptionDay
New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong1
Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration2
Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday6
Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa11
Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali14
Thiruvalluvar Day15
Uzhavar Thirunal16
Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/General Elections to the Municipal Local Bodies23

Source: RBI Website

It is however, best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

