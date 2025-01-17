Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 18? Full list for the month

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Saturday bank holiday: While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

Since January 18, 2025, is a third Saturday, banks will be open and working.

List of bank holidays in January 2025

January 2025 will also see one more official bank holiday apart from the weekend ones. Banks will remain closed on January 23 due to the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti and General Elections to the Municipal Local Bodies.

However, this is also dependent on which state you are in. The following table shows the entire state-wise list of bank holidays for January 2025.

January 2025 1 2 6 11 14 15 16 23 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • • • Belapur Bengaluru • Bhopal Bhubaneswar • • Chandigarh • Chennai • • • • Dehradun • Gangtok • • • Guwahati • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • • Itanagar • • Jaipur Jammu Kanpur • Kochi Kohima • Kolkata • • Lucknow • Mumbai Nagpur New Delhi Panaji Patna Raipur Ranchi Shillong • Shimla Srinagar Thiruvananthapuram

Holiday Description Day New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong 1 Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration 2 Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday 6 Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa 11 Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali 14 Thiruvalluvar Day 15 Uzhavar Thirunal 16 Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/General Elections to the Municipal Local Bodies 23

Source: RBI Website

It is however, best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.