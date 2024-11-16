Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today (November 16)? See list
Saturday bank holiday: Banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays
Saturday bank holiday: Banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays of a month as well as on all Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if applicable) of a month, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Since November 16 is a third Saturday, banks will remain open and will be functional as usual.
Upcoming bank holidays in November 2024
November 17 ( Sunday): Banks will be closed on Sunday.
November 18 ( Monday): Banks will remain closed in Karnataka for the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanti.
November 23 ( Saturday): Banks will be closed in Meghalaya for the occasion of Seng Kutsnem. November 23 is also a fourth Saturday.
November 24 ( Sunday): Banks will be closed as it is a Sunday.
Full place-wise list of bank holidays in November 2024
|November 2024
|1
|2
|7
|8
|12
|13
|15
|18
|20
|23
|Agartala
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|Belapur
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|•
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|Dehradun
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|•
|Guwahati
|•
|Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
|Hyderabad - Telangana
|•
|Imphal
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|•
|Jammu
|•
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|•
|•
|Kochi
|Kohima
|•
|Kolkata
|•
|•
|Lucknow
|•
|•
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|•
|•
|•
|New Delhi
|•
|Panaji
|Patna
|•
|•
|Raipur
|•
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Shillong
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Shimla
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Holiday Description
|Day
|Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava/Govardhan Pooja
|1
|Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day
|2
|Chhath (Evening Arghya)
|7
|Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival
|8
|Egaas-Bagwaal/Nongkrem Dance
|12
|Assembly General Election, 2024
|13
|Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima
|15
|Kanakadasa Jayanti
|18
|Assembly General Election, 2024
|20
|Seng Kutsnem
|23
Source: RBI website
What are the available banking services on bank holidays?
While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).
All bank websites, banking apps, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise.
