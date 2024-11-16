Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today (November 16)? See list

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays of a month as well as on all Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if applicable) of a month, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Since November 16 is a third Saturday, banks will be open and working as usual(Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)
Since November 16 is a third Saturday, banks will be open and working as usual(Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)

Since November 16 is a third Saturday, banks will remain open and will be functional as usual.

Also Read: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to get married in Aspen this Christmas: Report

Upcoming bank holidays in November 2024

November 17 ( Sunday): Banks will be closed on Sunday.

November 18 ( Monday): Banks will remain closed in Karnataka for the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanti.

November 23 ( Saturday): Banks will be closed in Meghalaya for the occasion of Seng Kutsnem. November 23 is also a fourth Saturday.

November 24 ( Sunday): Banks will be closed as it is a Sunday.

Also Read: Narayana Murthy says he was disappointed when companies moved to 5-day work week

Full place-wise list of bank holidays in November 2024

November 20241278121315182023
Agartala         
Ahmedabad         
Aizawl         
Belapur      
Bengaluru       
Bhopal        
Bhubaneswar         
Chandigarh         
Chennai          
Dehradun      
Gangtok        
Guwahati         
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh          
Hyderabad - Telangana         
Imphal         
Itanagar         
Jaipur        
Jammu        
Kanpur       
Kochi          
Kohima         
Kolkata        
Lucknow       
Mumbai      
Nagpur      
New Delhi         
Panaji          
Patna        
Raipur        
Ranchi      
Shillong      
Shimla         
Srinagar        
Thiruvananthapuram          
Holiday DescriptionDay
Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava/Govardhan Pooja1
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day2
Chhath (Evening Arghya)7
Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival8
Egaas-Bagwaal/Nongkrem Dance12
Assembly General Election, 202413
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima15
Kanakadasa Jayanti18
Assembly General Election, 202420
Seng Kutsnem23

Source: RBI website

What are the available banking services on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise.

Also Read: Cred's Spenny applies for stock broking license to take on Zerodha, Groww

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //