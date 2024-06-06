 Saudi Aramco’s $12 billion share sale: Dividends attract Indian, Chinese, and other foreign investors - Hindustan Times
Saudi Aramco’s $12 billion share sale: Dividends attract Indian, Chinese, and other foreign investors

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 06, 2024 07:39 PM IST

Saudi Aramco’s large dividend yields attract foreign investors amid climate change concerns and energy transition.

Foreign investors have flocked to Saudi Aramco’s $12 billion share sale, mostly attracted by the dividends, sources who did not wish to be identified, told Bloomberg.

An Aramco employee walks near an oil tank at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia.(REUTERS)
An Aramco employee walks near an oil tank at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia.(REUTERS)

Those investors put in enough bids to more than fully cover the offering, the sources said.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia may announce landmark Aramco share sale soon: Report

This is a completely opposite situation from the oil giant’s 2019 IPO (Initial public offering) that ended up as a largely local affair, as investors weren’t happy with the valuation expectations, Bloomberg reported. The IPO eventually drew orders worth $106 billion, and about 23% of shares were allocated to foreign buyers back then.

Apart from Western institutions, demand for the offer was also strong among Asian investors, one of the sources told Bloomberg, signaling the kingdom’s growing ties with larger Asian economies like China and India. Local interest has also been strong.

Also Read | India saved $25 billion by importing Russian crude oil: Ministry data

Aramco’s huge dividend, coupled with a massive investment plan in renewable power, petrochemicals, gas and the opportunity to buy the stock at a discount, have drawn in investors, according to the report.

Investors willing to look past a steep valuation and the lack of buybacks would cash in on a $124 billion annual payout that Bloomberg Intelligence estimates will give the company a dividend yield of 6.6%.

The Saudi government currently owns about 82% of Aramco, while the Public Investment Fund holds a further 16% stake. The kingdom will continue to be the main shareholder after the offering, which adds to Riyadh’s efforts to raise cash and fill a budget deficit.

