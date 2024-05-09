 SBI Q4 results: Profit grows 18% to ₹21,384 crore - Hindustan Times
SBI Q4 results: Profit grows 18% to 21,384 crore

PTI |
May 09, 2024 02:27 PM IST

SBI Q4 results: On a standalone basis, profit grew to ₹20,698.35 crore from ₹16,694.51 crore a year ago, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The country's largest lender SBI on Thursday reported 18.18 per cent growth in March quarter consolidated net profit to 21,384.15 crore as against 18,093.84 crore in the year-ago period.

SBI Q4 results: On a standalone basis, profit grew to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,698.35 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16,694.51 crore a year ago, the lender said in a regulatory filing.
On a standalone basis, profit grew to 20,698.35 crore from 16,694.51 crore a year ago, the lender said in a regulatory filing.



Consolidated net profit in fiscal year 2023-24 was up 20.55 per cent to 67,084.67 crore as against 55,648.17 crore in FY23.

In Q4 FY24, total income rose to 1.28 lakh crore from 1.06 lakh crore in the year-ago period, while operating expenses grew at a relatively slower rate at 30,276 crore from the year-ago period's 29,732 crore.

The overall provisions nearly halved to 1,609 crore from 3,315 crore in the year-ago period.

There was an improvement in gross non-performing assets ratio to 2.24 per cent as on March 31, 2024, as against 2.78 per cent in the year-ago period and 2.42 per cent at the end of December quarter.

The bank scrip was trading 1.81 per cent up at 825.10 on the BSE as against a 1.15 per cent correction on the benchmark.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
