SEBI issues warning to Nestle India over insider trading norms breach

PTI |
Mar 08, 2025 05:32 AM IST

Nestle India got an “administrative warning letter” from SEBI over an insider trading breach by a designated person of the company.

Market watchdog SEBI has issued a warning letter to FMCG major Nestle India over alleged violation of Insider Trading norms by a senior official of the company.

A Swiss flag flutters on the headquarters of Nestle in Vevey, Switzerland, November 25, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Swiss flag flutters on the headquarters of Nestle in Vevey, Switzerland, November 25, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Nestle India has received an "administrative warning letter" from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by a designated person of the company, according to regulatory filing on Friday.

Nestle India has not disclosed the identity of the person involved in this.

"The Compliance Officer of the Company has received an administrative warning letter from the Deputy General Manager of SEBI for violation of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ('PIT Regulations') by a designated person of the Company," it said.

Later in a statement, Nestle India spokesperson said it will have no material impact on the company.

"We would like to categorically assert that this information has no impact on the financial and operational capabilities of the company. The information has been provided in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations," said Nestle India.

Insider trading is one of the most serious malpractices that exists in the market.

It is selling or buying securities such as equity and bonds by the insiders of a company, which includes the employees, directors, executives and promoters.

To prevent such acts and to promote fair trading in the market for the interest of common investors, Sebi has prohibited the firms from purchasing their own shares from the secondary market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
