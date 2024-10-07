Amazon India head to replace Nestle India's Chairman and MD after his retirement next year

Nestle India Ltd's Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan will be retiring on July 31, 2025 after more than 26 years with the company and Manish Tiwary, the head of Amazon's India operations will replace him as the next Managing Director from 1st August 2025, the food and drink giant disclosed in an exchange filing on Monday, October 07, 2024. Manish Tiwary, with nearly three decades of experience in e-commerce and consumer goods has worked with Amazon for the last eight and a half years, joining as a Vice President in May 2016, and becoming the India head in July 2020(Amazon India)

Also Read: WazirX founders meet with government agencies as probe into $235 million crypto hack starts: Report

Narayanan who became the chairman and managing director of Nestle in August 2015 has been credited with turning around the highly popular Maggi, Nestle's instant noodles brand after the The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) banned it following a routine check due to the presence of MSG and lead, said to be over 1,000 times over what the company claimed.

Meanwhile, Tiwary with nearly three decades of experience in e-commerce and consumer goods has worked with Amazon for the last eight and a half years, joining as a Vice President in May 2016, and becoming the India head in July 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Also Read: Ratan Tata says hospital visit for medical check-up: ‘Rumours unfounded, there is no cause of concern'

Prior to joining Amazon, he had a long career with Unilever. He joined Hindustan Unilever in May 1996 as the brand manager of the 'Ponds' brand after his MBA in marketing from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B), before shifting to Unilever Gulf in January 2009 and becoming its Managing Director in October 2016.

Nestle's exchange filing says Tiwary will be stepping down from his directorship of Amazon Digital Services Private Limited on 30th October 2024.

Tiwary's stepping down from Amazon was already reported in August this year, with Amazon India saying at that time that Tiwary had found a role elsewhere and that Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President of India and Emerging Markets, will remain closely involved with Amazon's India team.

Also Read: Worry for Bhavish Aggarwal? Ola Electric shares now down 43% from listing high