Amazon India head Manish Tiwary to step down in October: Report

Amazon's India head, Manish Tiwary, will step down in October after spending eight years at the e-commerce giant, Reuters reported, adding that Amazon has announced Tiwary now has another role elsewhere. Manish Tiwary has resigned after eight years at Amazon India (Photo: Amazon India)

Manish Tiwary joined Amazon in 2016 as vice president, after spending a little over 7 years at Unilever Gulf, where he was the managing director and vice president, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Manish Tiwary, Country Manager for Amazon India, has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of the company," a Moneycontrol report quoted an Amazon spokesperson as saying. "Manish’s leadership over the last eight years has been instrumental in delivering for customers and sellers, making Amazon.in the preferred marketplace in India."

Though Amazon hasn't named a successor officially, it has said that Amit Agarwal, SVP India and Emerging Markets, will remain closely involved with the Amazon.in team, according to the report.

This comes when Amazon which has invested $7 billion in India, faced troubles in penetrating India's smaller cities and towns, where rivals Flipkart and Meesho have stronger footholds, according to a Techcrunch report, which added that its because of Amazon's limited product choices for price-sensitive customers and less developed logistics networks, quoting industry analysts.

The report also stated that Meesho has surpassed Amazon when it comes to monthly active user share on mobile shopping apps, citing Morgan Stanley analysts and that Flipkart has more than 50 million daily active users on its mobile app, compared to Amazon's 40 million, according to Bank of America analysts.

Amazon is also grappling with competition from quick commerce firms BlinkIt, Zepto and Swiggy's Instamart in urban India, with deliveries done in as fast as 10 minutes. Flipkart rolled out its quick commerce product on Monday as well, while Amazon is in talks to purchase a stakein Swiggy, according to the report.

The resignation also comes as Amazon is planning to invest $26 billion in India by 2030, but is also facing a strict regulatory environment that forces it to run only a marketplace, according to the Reuters report.