Infosys Ltd was down 1.3%, while HDFC Bank fell 0.7%, dragging down the Nifty 50 index.(PTI)
business

Indian shares edge lower as Infosys, HDFC Bank weigh; Airtel jumps

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.5% to 14,529 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.4% at 49,600.11 by 0411 GMT.
Reuters, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:52 AM IST

Sensex at 49,593, Nifty down to 14,594 in opening trade

The company board also declared an interim dividend of 25 per cent ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 per share) for financial year 2020-21.(Mint file photo)
business

GAIL announces 1,046.35 crore share buyback

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The government has asked at least eight state-run companies to consider share buybacks as it scours for ways of raising funds to rein in its fiscal deficit.
A person walks along a train platform at Waterloo station, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
business

UK economy pushed into reverse by November lockdown

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The 2.6% monthly decline was much smaller than most analysts expected - a Reuters poll had pointed to a 5.7% contraction - but several economists said Britain was still likely to suffer a double-dip recession.
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on January 12, 2021 in New York City. - US stocks on January 11. 2021 retreated from records set last week as political uncertainty, including efforts to remove President Donald Trump from power, has finally shaken investors. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)
business

World shares follow Wall St lower as traders mull Joe Biden plan

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:57 PM IST
U.S. futures lost ground after President-elect Joe Biden announced his plans to propose a $1.9 billion package to help along a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden spoke about the plan after Thursday’s market close.
A thermal imaging camera is seen in front of a logo of Ant Group at the headquarters of Ant Group.(Reuters File Photo)
business

Ant is working on timetable for overhaul: Chinese central bank

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:44 PM IST
China’s central bank said Ant Group Co. is working on a timetable to overhaul its business while ensuring operations continue, offering little clue on how far the financial technology giant needs to go to assuage Beijing.
Xiaomi Corp. smartphones and tech products on display inside the AliExpress plaza retail store, operated by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., in Barcelona, Spain(Bloomberg)
business

Trump’s Move Cost Bosses at China Tech Giant $4.5 Billion

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:29 PM IST
The Trump administration’s surprising blacklisting of Xiaomi Corp. is costing its top executives big bucks.
Retailers on their way to their shops at Saban Bazaar in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
business

RAI urges govt to allow retailers to register under MSMEs

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The USD 854 billion Indian retail sector was one of the worst impacted due to the pandemic.
Weaker domestic firms have been the biggest beneficiaries of unprecedented fiscal stimulus and record-low benchmark interest rates delivered by the central bank to support Asia’s third-biggest economy.(Bloomberg)
business

Borrowing costs for firms jump on RBI's steps to drain cash

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:21 PM IST
The surge comes after the RBI announced plans last week to restore normalcy to liquidity operations in markets in a phased manner.
The USTR said Snapdeal remains a concern for right holders who report that the volume of counterfeit products on this platform has increased over the past year.(Reuters file photo)
business

Snapdeal, 4 Indian shopping complexes figure in US Notorious Markets List

By hindustantimes.com | PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Snapdeal, four Indian shopping complexes figure in US Notorious Markets List.
Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs and a recent pledge by Saudi Arabia to deepen output cuts has driven oil 50% higher since the end of October.(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil retreats from 10-month high as stronger dollar dents rally

By hindustantimes.com | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Crude is still set for the 10th weekly increase in eleven weeks, even after prices climbed into overbought territory.
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.04 against the American currency.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Rupee slips 3 paise to 73.07 against US dollar in early trade

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:39 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.07 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.
Infosys Ltd was down 1.3%, while HDFC Bank fell 0.7%, dragging down the Nifty 50 index.(PTI)
business

Indian shares edge lower as Infosys, HDFC Bank weigh; Airtel jumps

Reuters, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.5% to 14,529 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.4% at 49,600.11 by 0411 GMT.
The unit of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. has two plants spread over 432 acres in Bidadi where it manufactures its flagship Innova, Fortuner and Camry Hybrid among other vehicles.(AFP)
business

Toyota to pay $180 million to settle US emissions violations: Report

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:11 PM IST
"Toyota pays the price for its misconduct with a $180 million civil penalty and agreement to injunctive relief to ensure that its violations will not be repeated," Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark said in a statement.
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter replying to a fan who asked about the progress of the company's India entry plans saying, "Yea..Next year for sure".(REUTERS)
business

'As promised': Tesla CEO confirms entry into India's automobile market

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:31 PM IST
The company has been registered as an unlisted private entity with a paid-up capital of 1 lakh.
Encrypted messaging apps Signal and Telegram are seeing huge upticks in downloads from Apple and Google's app stores, while WhatsApp's growth is on the decline following a privacy fiasco where the company was forced to clarify a message it sent to users.(AP)
business

Open to answering any queries from govt on privacy policy update: WhatsApp

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:10 PM IST
"We know we have to compete for users' trust when it comes to privacy and that's very good for the world. People should have choices in how they communicate and feel confident that no one else can see their chats," WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart said.
Covid-19 has already ravaged the UK retail sector, with tens of thousands of jobs being lost and big-name bankruptcies, although supermarkets have boomed.(Reuters Photo)
business

England high streets could lose 400,000 jobs post Covid-19: study

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:10 PM IST
"According to KPMG analysis, high streets could lose between 20-40 percent of their retail offerings... This could see over 400,000 job losses on the high street."
