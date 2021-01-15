Indian shares edge lower as Infosys, HDFC Bank weigh; Airtel jumps
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.5% to 14,529 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.4% at 49,600.11 by 0411 GMT.
Reuters, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Sensex at 49,593, Nifty down to 14,594 in opening trade
GAIL announces ₹1,046.35 crore share buyback
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The government has asked at least eight state-run companies to consider share buybacks as it scours for ways of raising funds to rein in its fiscal deficit.
UK economy pushed into reverse by November lockdown
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The 2.6% monthly decline was much smaller than most analysts expected - a Reuters poll had pointed to a 5.7% contraction - but several economists said Britain was still likely to suffer a double-dip recession.
World shares follow Wall St lower as traders mull Joe Biden plan
AP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:57 PM IST
U.S. futures lost ground after President-elect Joe Biden announced his plans to propose a $1.9 billion package to help along a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden spoke about the plan after Thursday’s market close.
Ant is working on timetable for overhaul: Chinese central bank
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:44 PM IST
China’s central bank said Ant Group Co. is working on a timetable to overhaul its business while ensuring operations continue, offering little clue on how far the financial technology giant needs to go to assuage Beijing.
Trump’s Move Cost Bosses at China Tech Giant $4.5 Billion
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:29 PM IST
The Trump administration’s surprising blacklisting of Xiaomi Corp. is costing its top executives big bucks.
RAI urges govt to allow retailers to register under MSMEs
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The USD 854 billion Indian retail sector was one of the worst impacted due to the pandemic.
Borrowing costs for firms jump on RBI's steps to drain cash
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:21 PM IST
The surge comes after the RBI announced plans last week to restore normalcy to liquidity operations in markets in a phased manner.
Snapdeal, 4 Indian shopping complexes figure in US Notorious Markets List
By hindustantimes.com | PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Snapdeal, four Indian shopping complexes figure in US Notorious Markets List.
Oil retreats from 10-month high as stronger dollar dents rally
By hindustantimes.com | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Crude is still set for the 10th weekly increase in eleven weeks, even after prices climbed into overbought territory.
Rupee slips 3 paise to 73.07 against US dollar in early trade
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:39 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.07 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.
Toyota to pay $180 million to settle US emissions violations: Report
AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:11 PM IST
"Toyota pays the price for its misconduct with a $180 million civil penalty and agreement to injunctive relief to ensure that its violations will not be repeated," Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark said in a statement.
'As promised': Tesla CEO confirms entry into India's automobile market
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:31 PM IST
The company has been registered as an unlisted private entity with a paid-up capital of ₹1 lakh.
Open to answering any queries from govt on privacy policy update: WhatsApp
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:10 PM IST
"We know we have to compete for users' trust when it comes to privacy and that's very good for the world. People should have choices in how they communicate and feel confident that no one else can see their chats," WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart said.
England high streets could lose 400,000 jobs post Covid-19: study
AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:10 PM IST
"According to KPMG analysis, high streets could lose between 20-40 percent of their retail offerings... This could see over 400,000 job losses on the high street."
