Sensex closes 358 points higher at 50,614; Nifty ends session at 14,895
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Gold, silver prices fall; check latest rates here
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Here’s how gold and silver opened on Thursday, as per Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association.
SBI Q3 net profit falls 7% to ₹5,196 crore
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:52 PM IST
The bank's asset quality improved substantially as the gross non-performing assets fell to 4.77 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2020 from 6.94 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.
Shell deepens big oil’s disappointment With earnings miss
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The company added to the evidence from its peers that much of the industry is still living beyond its means, even after deep cuts to dividends and spending. Oil prices have recovered from last year’s lows -rising to a one-year high this week -- but lockdowns in countries around the world are still depressing fuel sales and refining margins.
Businesses in United States face hard decisions on whether, when to hire
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Small businesses accounted for 47% of employment at U.S. companies, according to the most recent business census, in 2017. When payroll company ADP reported the pandemic forced the loss of 19 million jobs at its business customers in April, more than 10 million of those workers, or 52%, were let go by companies with fewer than 500 workers.
Alibaba rallies in credit market as dollar bond deal starts
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:51 PM IST
The Chinese e-commerce giant is marketing a multi-tranche bond offering which is expected to price as early as Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Indian billionaire’s refiner buys first cargo of carbon-offset Oil
Bloomberg, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Reliance said it’s currently evaluating opportunities and partnerships for carbon-neutral oil and the purchase fits with its overall plan to become a net-zero carbon company by 2035
Rupee rises 6 paise to 72.90 against US dollar in early trade
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.92 against the US dollar and inched higher to 72.90 in early deals, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.
Indian Regulator Bans Tycoon From Market for a Year
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST
An Indian court on Tuesday temporarily restrained Future Retail from disposing of the assets after objections from Amazon.
Oil extends rally after OPEC+ pledges to keep clearing surplus
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Futures in New York traded above $56 a barrel after closing at the highest level in more than a year. OPEC+ ministers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia “stressed the importance of accelerating market re-balancing without delay” amid “uncertain” prospects for oil demand, according to a communique.
Toothless inflation threats could mean emerging market debt boom
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:24 AM IST
After the securities narrowing their yield spread over Group-of-Seven debt by 100 basis points since a 2018 peak, a long-term disinflationary backdrop should see that theme persist for many years to come.
Sensex drops over 140 points in early trade; Nifty trades above 14,750
By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:06 AM IST
IndusInd Bank the top loser in the Sensex pack, fell around 2.50 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, L&T and HCL Tech.
Jubilant FoodWorks’ Q3 profit up 22%
By Suneera Tandon, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Net profit rose to ₹123.91 crore in the three months ended December 31 from ₹101.80 crore in the year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
Future Group challenges Delhi High Court order
By Richa banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Senior advocate Darius Khambata mentioned the matter urgently and urged it to hear the plea on Wednesday itself. “FRL will be saved from insolvency. The matter is coming up tomorrow otherwise,” Khambata said.
Biyani barred for one year on insider trading charges by Sebi
By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:53 AM IST
Biyani, a pioneer of Indian retail, has also been barred from transacting in securities of Future Retail for two years.
