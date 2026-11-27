The Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended their winning streak as both indices opened lower on Friday, the final trading day of the week. A screen displays a message of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) listing ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (REUTERS) more

The BSE Sensex opened at 84,093.24, against its previous close of 84,328.59. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 opened at 25,839.25, compared with its previous close of 25,884.50.

On the BSE, Titan led the gains, followed by Tata Steel and Adani Ports. TCS, Infosys (INFY) and HCLTech were among the biggest losers.

Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex have gained 0.3% so far this week, as the indices take a breather after rallying 14.2% and 14.8%, respectively, over the past 4 weeks.

Brent crude futures traded around $96 a barrel as attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy infrastructure fuelled concerns about oil shipments from the conflict-hit region, news agency Reuters reported.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were quoting in positive territory.

Notably, the US equity markets were closed on Thursday for a holiday.

On Thursday, the Sensex climbed 390.31 points, or 0.46 per cent, to settle at 84,328.59. The Nifty rose 65.25 points, or 0.25 per cent, to end at 25,884.50.

With inputs from agencies