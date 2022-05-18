Home / Business / Sensex drops 53 points to close at 54,264; Nifty ends session at 16,256
business

Sensex drops 53 points to close at 54,264; Nifty ends session at 16,256

  • The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, slipped into the red, wiping off the morning gains.
Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 54,554.89 points.
Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 54,554.89 points.
Published on May 18, 2022 03:33 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, slipped into the red,  wiping off the morning gains due to selling pressure in power, telecom and IT stocks, news agency ANI reported.  Sensex dropped 53 points to close at 54,264; Nifty ended session at 16,256.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 54,554.89 points and rose to a high of 54,786.00 points in the morning trade. The index slipped into the negative in the afternoon session.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sensex nifty
sensex nifty
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out