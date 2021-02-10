Sensex ends session 19 pts lower at 51,309; Nifty closes at 15,138 pts
- Sensex ends session 19 pts lower at 51,309; Nifty closes at 15,138 pts
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Joe Biden’s next economic challenge: Getting manufacturing jobs back
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:12 PM IST
- After a period of recovery last year, US factory payrolls stagnated in recent months, then went into reverse in January. The country is on course to repeat a pattern seen in every recession since manufacturing jobs peaked in June 1979.
Major Ports Authorities Bill would encourage good competition: Union minister
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday through ballot votes with 84 in favour and 44 against it; the Lok Sabha had cleared it in September last year.
SBI crosses ₹5 trillion-mark in home loan business
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The real estate and housing business (REHBU) unit of the bank has grown five times in the last 10 years with an asset under management (AUM) of ₹89,000 crore in 2011 to ₹5 trillion in 2021.
India's largest lender SBI plans to double its home loan portfolio in five years
Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:21 PM IST
- At a time when several other lenders have seen stress in their retail loan portfolios, SBI has dismissed such concerns and emphasised its plans to focus on the sector. The current customer base, with a focus on salaried employees, has managed to keep bad loans in the segment in check.
UL approved to test, certify civilian drones in India
ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The introduction of these standards aims to create a safer drone ecosystem in India, helping ensure secure access to the Indian airspace for millions of drones.
Stock market warning system from India curbs GameStop-like gains
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:39 PM IST
- Different from the US market where circuit breakers can halt trading in certain individual stocks for several minutes after extreme moves, India utilises an elaborate six-stage system that takes into account a company’s fundamentals, not just stock volatility.
Tesla buys USD 1.5bln in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
PTI, Silver Spring
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Electric automaker Tesla said Monday that it has invested around USD 1.5 billion in Bitcoin and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for its high-end vehicles soon.
Buy a car with bitcoin? Some car dealers were years ahead of Musk
Reuters, San Fransisco
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:09 PM IST
In 2017, bitcoin prices surged, and one customer used the cryptocurrency to buy four Kias for a total of more than $150,000, Basha said. Bitcoin payments have been picking up since late last year, with prices rallying.
Heineken CEO targets 8,000 job cuts as pandemic curbs sales
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Heineken NV plans to cut 8,000 jobs as the beermaker’s business with bars and restaurants suffers from the impact of pandemic-related lockdowns.
Explained: Govt committee recommends ban on all cryptocurrencies
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:50 AM IST
In the Union Budget 2018-19, the government had announced that it does not consider cryptocurrencies legal tender and “will take all measures to eliminate use of these crypto-assets in financing illegitimate activities or as part of the payment system."
Sensex jumps over 150 points in early trade, Nifty tests 15,150
PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:46 AM IST
On the global front, US equities finished mostly lower after six consecutive sessions of gain.
CGST Delhi unearths fake input tax credit racket
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Since the inception of GST, Delhi Zone has made 21 arrests in various cases involving evasion amounting to more than ₹3791.65 crore
Oil holds rally after report points to shrinking US stockpiles
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Oil’s rally has gathered momentum this year after a pledge from Saudi Arabia to deepen output cuts and as stockpiles in regions across the world including China are drained.
Google Pay’s loss is Paytm and PhonePe’s gain on UPI
By Tarush Bhalla | Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:07 AM IST
While PhonePe and Paytm saw 100 million and 72 million additional transactions, respectively, during the period, the number of transactions for Google Pay fell by over 100 million from 960 million in November to 855 million at the end of January.
