Sensex falls over 1,000 points, Nifty below 24,100

The Sensex was up 130.84 points or 0.17 per cent at 78,890.24, and the Nifty was up 33.10 points or 0.14 per cent at 24,088.70. About 1961 shares advanced, 1420 shares declined and 77 shares unchanged. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Among sectors, except auto, bank and telecom, all other indices are trading in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.5 per cent each.

Nifty gainers and losers

Britannia Industries, HUL, HCL Technologies, Cipla and Adani Ports are among the top gainers on the Nifty, while top losers today are are HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance, Shriram Finance and HDFC Bank.

Currency watch

The rupee recovered from its all-time low level and opened 25 paise higher at 83.84 against the US dollar today following a rebound in the domestic equity market. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.92 and then touched an early high of 83.84. On Monday, the rupee slumped 37 paise to settle at an all-time low of 84.09 against the US dollar.

"The rupee is being sold off in good times and bad times indicating the demand for US dollar as foreign portfolio investors exit the Indian equity market on high valuation concerns," said Anil Kumar Bhansali Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.