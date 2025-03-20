Sensex, Nifty 50 surge at open; media, IT, real estate lead gains

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market rallied upon opening as the trading session began on Thursday, March 20. This is the fourth consecutive day it has opened in the green this week. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

Media, IT, and real estate stocks rose the most.

At 9.15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 362.05 points or 0.48 per cent, reaching 75,811.10. The broader NSE Nifty opened 97.85 points up or 0.43 per cent in the green, reaching 23,005.45.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Bharti Airtel rose the most upon open by 1.75 percent, trading at ₹1,665.25. This was followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, which was up 1.56 percent, trading at ₹2,829.65, and Zomato, which was up by 1.41 percent, trading at ₹226.60.

Zomato was up the second most on yesterday's open, by 1.28 percent, trading at ₹221.15.

Only 3 of the Sensex stocks were in the red.

These included Bajaj Finance which was down 0.30%, reaching ₹8,711.05, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which was down 0.08%, reaching ₹1,732, and UltraTech Cement, which was down 0.02%, reaching ₹10,933.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Media Index rose the most by 1.55 percent, reaching 1,519.40. This was followed by Nifty IT, which was up 0.67 percent, reaching 36,467.40, and Nifty Realty, which was up 0.64 percent, reaching 850.75.

Only the Nifty Consumer Durables Index was in the red, among all the indices, by 0.23%, reaching 36,034.80.

How did the stock market close during the previous session?

The stock market rallied and closed well in the green after the previous trading session ended on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The market closed in the green for the second consecutive time this week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 147.79 points or 0.20 percent in the green, reaching 75,449.05. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 73.30 points or by 0.32 percent in the green, reaching 22,907.60.

The "Nifty closed positive for three consecutive sessions, forming a higher high-higher low pattern, indicating bullish momentum," said Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. “The index is likely to move towards 23,050, with the next target at 23,200.”

He added that “support is placed at 22,700 and 22,500” and that “the outlook remains positive.”

Among the Sensex stocks, Tata Steel rose the most by 2.52 percent, closing at ₹158.55. This was followed by Zomato, which was up 2.34 percent, closing at ₹223.45, and Power Grid Corporation of India, which was up 2.27 percent, closing at ₹276.95.

Zomato had risen the most on Tuesday's close by 7.11 percent, closing at ₹218.35.

13 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services Index rose the most by 3.17 percent, reaching 14,385.50. This was followed by Nifty Realty, which was up 2.80 percent, reaching 845.35, and the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare Index, which was up 2.11 percent, reaching 39,765.65.

The Midsmall Financial Services Index had risen the third most on Tuesday's close, going up 3.14 percent, reaching 13,944.05, while the Realty Index had risen the second most on that day's close as well, going up 3.16 percent, reaching 822.30.

Reverting back to previously seen trends, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) became net sellers again of ₹1,096.50 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers, buying a difference of ₹2,140.76 crore worth of equities.

Yesterday, FIIs became net buyers of ₹694.57 crore worth of equities.