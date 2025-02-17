Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market opens in red as auto, realty, IT shares fall

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market plunged into the red after opening on Monday, February 17, 2025, as auto, real estate, and IT stocks fell. Sensex, Nifty 50 today: At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up down 518.92 points or 0.68%, reaching 75,420.29. The broader NSE Nifty opened 115.55 points down or 0.5% in the red, reaching 22,813.70.(Reuters)

At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 518.92 points or 0.68%, reaching 75,420.29. The broader NSE Nifty opened 115.55 points down or 0.5% in the red, reaching 22,813.70.

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra fell the most by 4.25%, trading at ₹2,815.75. This was followed by Tata Steel, which fell 1.79%, trading at ₹132.00, and Ultratech Cement which fell 1.58%, trading at ₹11,080.00

Only 4 of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

In contrast, Ultratech Cement was among the stocks which fell the most at the previous close.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto Index fell the most by 1.25%, reaching 21,794.15, followed by Nifty Realty, which fell 0.94%, reaching 823.65, and the Nifty IT, which fell 0.72%, reaching 41,015.40.

How did the stock market perform during the previous session?

The stock market closed in the red after last week's session ended on Friday, February 14, 2025, dragged down by media, pharma, and mid and small cap healthcare stocks.

Healthcare and pharma stocks were the stocks which fell continuously last week.

The Sensex closed 199.76 points or 0.26% in the red, reaching 75,939.21. The Nifty was down by 102.15 points or 0.44% in the red, closing at 22,929.25.

“The Nifty ended in the red for the 8th straight day despite the late session recovery, with a similar streak last seen exactly two years ago,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities.

“Technically speaking, the three-day drop in the Nifty is very similar to a formation that was seen at the March 2023 lows, which kicked off a multi-month bull market," he added.

“The fact that the pattern is occurring in the area where the covid-era trendline is passing through makes the 22,700 - 22,800 area pivotal to the next big move,” he added. “Any recovery attempt will face resistance between 23,050 and 23,150.”

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone fell the most by 4.20%, closing at ₹1,062.90. This was followed by Ultratech Cement, which fell 2.47%, closing at ₹1,1257.60, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which fell 2.40%, closing at ₹1,704.65.

Only 9 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, the Nifty Media Index fell the most by 3.40%, reaching 1,492.15, followed by Nifty Pharma, which fell 2.87%, reaching 20,811.55, and Nifty Mid Small Healthcare which was down 2.71%, closing at 37,979.85.

Nifty Media was dragged down by Saregama India (5.25% down), Dish TV India (4.92% down), and Network18 Media & Investments (4.69% down).

Nifty Pharma was dragged down by Natco Pharma (9.65% down), Laurus Labs (9.29% down), and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (6.57% down).

Nifty Mid Small Healthcare was dragged down by Natco Pharma (9.65% down), Laurus Labs (9.29% down), and Piramal Pharma (7.11% down).