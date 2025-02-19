Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market opens in red as healthcare and pharma stocks fall

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market fell into the red for the third consecutive time this week after opening on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, as healthcare and pharma stocks plummeted. Sensex, Nifty 50 today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 290.97 points or 0.38%, reaching 75,676.42. The broader NSE Nifty opened 91.70 points down or 0.4% in the red, reaching 22,853.60.

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell the most by 1.96%, trading at ₹1,668.15. This was followed by Tech Mahindra, which fell 1.17%, trading at ₹1,684.50, and Tata Consultancy Services, which fell by 1.11%, trading at ₹3,826.45

Only 7 of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Healthcare Index fell the most by 2.06%, reaching 13,190.65, followed by Nifty Pharma, which fell 2.15%, reaching 20,518.45, and the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare, which fell 1.60%, reaching 38,000.20.

How did the stock market perform during the previous session?

The stock market closed relatively flat, but in the red after the last session ended on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, with consumer durables, FMCG, and mid and small cap financial services declining the most.

The Sensex closed 29.47 points or 0.04% in the red, reaching 75,967.39. The Nifty was down by 14.20 points or 0.06% in the red, closing at 22,945.30.

“Yesterday was another day on which the Nifty's opening slump ran into support, yet again, in the 22,700 - 22,800 area and reversed - so surely this zone continues to show how much it matters,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities. “Candles-wise, beginning Friday, each of the three candles show strong presence of buyers, but bulls have to send the benchmark above the most recent swing top of 23235 to bolster the case for an extended recovery.”

“Till that happens, weakness is expected to prevail despite depressed sentiment,” he added.

Meanwhile, “the index formed a hammer pattern at support, signaling a potential short-term reversal,: said Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. ”With a higher high, higher low structure, a pullback towards 23,200 is expected as long as it holds above 22,750."

Both Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, with the net difference between buying and selling being ₹4,786.56 crore and ₹3,072.19 crore respectively.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank dropped the most by 2.38%, closing at ₹1,023.00. This was followed by Ultratech Cement, which fell 1.60%, closing at ₹1,1297.90, and Mahindra & Mahindra, which fell 1.48%, closing at ₹2,788.40.

14 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, the Nifty Consumer Durables Index fell the most by 1.36%, reaching 35,309.30, followed by Nifty FMCG, which fell 0.88%, reaching 52,480.50, and Nifty Midsmall Financial Services which was down 0.63%, closing at 14,249.25.

Nifty Consumer Durables was dragged down by Amber Enterprises India (4.72% down), Kalyan Jewellers India (4.60% down), and Blue Star (4.31% down).

Nifty FMCG was dragged down by Radico Khaitan (3.56% down), Balram Chinni Mills (2.51% down), and Godrej Consumer Products (2.15% down).

Nifty Midsmall Financial Services was dragged down by RBL bank (3.70% down), AU Small Finance Bank (3.46% down), and Computer Age Management Services (3.46% down).