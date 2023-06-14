Home / Business / Opening bell: Day after closing at 6-month high, Sensex drops to 63,068, Nifty in red at 18,707

Opening bell: Day after closing at 6-month high, Sensex drops to 63,068, Nifty in red at 18,707

PTI |
Jun 14, 2023 09:23 AM IST

In Asian markets, on the other hand, Seoul and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Tokyo and Shanghai quoted in the green.

Benchmark equity indices fell in early trade on Wednesday after two days of rally as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the announcement of the US Fed interest rate decision later in the day.

Representational Image
Representational Image

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 75.11 points to 63,068.05. The NSE Nifty dipped 9.6 points to 18,706.55.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Wipro and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards.

Tata Steel, Power Grid, Tata Motors, ITC, Nestle and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Tokyo and Shanghai quoted in the green.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.09 per cent to USD 74.36 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth 1,677.60 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Climbing for the second straight session, the Sensex had jumped 418.45 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at 63,143.16 on Tuesday. The Nifty rose 114.65 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 18,716.15.

"Investors will pay close attention to Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on the policy outlook. In case the Fed keeps rates unchanged, the feel good factor could have a rub off effect on benchmark Nifty that may help the index reach its all-time-high," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
sensex nifty
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out