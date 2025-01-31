Sensex, Nifty today: Market opens in green, led by consumer durables, IT, auto

Sensex, Nifty today: The stock market opened in the green as trading began on Friday, January 31, 2025, with consumer durables, IT, and auto stocks rising the most. Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023(Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)

Interestingly, these three sectors were the same ones which opened the most into the red during yesterday's session.

At 9:20 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 125.98 points or 0.16%, reaching 76,885.79. The broader NSE Nifty opened 48.35 points up or 0.21% in the green, reaching 23,297.85.

Also Read: Trump administration considers tighter curbs on Nvidia's H20 chip export to China: Report

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose the most by 4.42%, trading at ₹3,571.05. This was followed by Titan Company Ltd, which rose 2.47%, trading at ₹3,452.05, and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which rose 1.56%, trading at ₹12,183.95.

Also Read: Apple logs 'best quarter ever but iPhone sales dip despite AI rollout

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Consumer Durables Index rose the most by 1.03%, reaching 37,074.35, followed by Nifty IT, which rose 0.68%, reaching 42,714.30, and Nifty Auto, which rose 0.62%, reaching 22,636.10.

In the Consumer Durables Index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd rose the most by 5.41%, followed by Titan Company Ltd, which rose 2.73%, and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.

The rise of Kalyan Jewellers comes at a time when gold hit an all-time high on Thursday due to investors rushing to the safe haven asset following uncertainties regarding Trump tariffs.

As of now, gold is trading at ₹82,342 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX),. The high so far was ₹82,415 per 100 grams while the low was ₹82,199 per 10 grams.

In the international market, gold is currently trading at $2,797.14, which is a rise of 0.09% or $2.55, as per Bloomberg data.

Meanwhile, the IT index's rise was led by Infosys Ltd which was up 1.50%, followed by Wipro Ltd, which was up 1.46%, and LTIMindtree Ltd, which was up 1.28%.

The auto index rose because of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which was up by 1.70%, Exide Industries Ltd, which was up by 1.31%, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, which was up by 0.86%.

Also Read: Microsoft CFO tells employees to ‘focus’ as DeepSeek release raises questions on AI spending: Report

How did stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market ended in the green for the third consecutive time this week on Thursday, January 31, 2025, led by real estate, oil & gas, and mid and small cap healthcare stocks.

Real estate stocks were among the top three sectors during close for the third time as well on Thursday.

The Sensex closed 226.85points or 0.30% up, reaching 76,759.81. The Nifty was up by 86.40 points or 0.37%, reaching 23,249.50.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Bharti Airtel Ltd rose the most by 2.78%, closing at ₹1,644. This was followed by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd which was up 2.59%, trading at ₹295.25, and Bajaj Finance Ltd which was up 1.82%, trading at ₹7,899.30.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty Index rose the most by 1.78%, closing at 903.80, followed by Nifty Oil & Gas, which rose 1.55%, reaching 10,393.25, and Nifty Midsmall Healthcare, which rose 1.35%, reaching 40,079.15.

The oil and gas index rose amid a rise in oil prices. Brent Crude was at $77.31 per barrel, which is up by 0.57% or $0.44, while WTI Crude was at $73.34 per barrel, which is up by 0.84% or $0.61, according to Bloomberg data.