Sensex opens 210 points lower at over 48,000; Nifty opens at over 14,000
The BSE benchmark Sensex slipped over 210 points in the opening session on Wednesday, dragged lower particularly by oil & gas, pharma and banking stocks.
After opening on a slightly higher note, the BSE barometer succumbed to selling pressure and entered the negative territory to quote 210.75 points or 0.44 per cent lower at 48,136.84.
Likewise, the NSE gauge Nifty was trading 62.50 points or 0.44 per cent down at 14,176.40 in early deals.
On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, NTPC and Bajaj FinServ were major losers.
Of the Sensex constituents, 20 stocks were trading in the red and 10 in the green.
In the previous three sessions, the BSE Sensex has lost 1,444.53 points or 2.90 per cent and the NSE Nifty has shed 405.80 points or 2.77 per cent.
On Monday, the Sensex tanked 530.95 points or 1.09 per cent to close the session at 48,347.59; and the Nifty shed 133 points or 0.93 per cent to close at 14,238.90.
Analysts said investors of late have preferred taking profits off the table ahead of the Union Budget and F&O expiry.
Foreign investors sold equities worth ₹765.30 crore on a net basis in the Indian capital market on Monday, exchange data showed.
Indian equity markets were closed on Tuesday for the Republic Day.
Elsewhere in Asia on Wednesday, stocks were mixed as investors turned cautious after Wall Street slipped from record levels.
Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.41 per cent at 55.87 per barrel.
The proceeds of the bond sale would be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds of a similar amount maturing next year.
HCL Technologies Ltd said it signed 13 new 'transformational' deals in the December quarter, aided by momentum in its digital, cloud, and products and platform segments.
Net sales of 166 BSE-listed cos grew 10.47% from a year ago during Q3.
India's September quarter GDP estimate, at -7.5% after -23.9% in the June quarter, positively surprised analysts.
The new format is seen as a way for Google to compete with Gen Z-favorite TikTok, which currently has 700 million users worldwide.
The government on February 1, 2020 used the trigger mechanism of the FRBM Act to deviate from the fiscal deficit road map by 0.5% for 2019-20 and 2020-21 (3.8% and 3.5% respectively) in order to boost the economy.
The first crew will spend eight days at the space station, and will take one or two days to get there aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule following liftoff from Cape Canaveral. Each of these first paying customers intends to perform science research in orbit.
Founded in Hong Kong but headquartered in Britain, HSBC has historically tried to remain politically neutral. Recently however it has shown support for Beijing, most notably last June when its top executive in Asia signed a petition backing China's imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong.
