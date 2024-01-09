close_game
News / Business / Sensex opens 493 points higher at 71,849, Nifty at 21,674

Sensex opens 493 points higher at 71,849, Nifty at 21,674

PTI |
Jan 09, 2024 09:19 AM IST

In Asian markets, too, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher.

Benchmark equity indices bounced back in early trade on Tuesday, after falling sharply in the previous day, amid firm global market trends and foreign fund inflows.

Representational Image

Buying in IT stocks also added to the positive momentum.

After beginning the trade on an optimistic note, the 30-share BSE Sensex further jumped 493.4 points to 71,848.62. The Nifty climbed 160.65 points to 21,673.65.

All the Sensex firms were trading in the green during the early trade. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Titan and ICICI Bank were the major gainers.

The US markets ended with significant gains on Monday.

The BSE benchmark tanked 670.93 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 71,355.22 on Monday. The Nifty declined 197.80 points or 0.91 per cent to 21,513.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth 16.03 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.38 per cent to USD 76.41 a barrel.

Tuesday, January 09, 2024
