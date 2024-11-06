Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sensex rises over 600 points, Nifty at nearly 200 points up amid US elections

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Nov 06, 2024 10:10 AM IST

The Sensex rose to 80,093.19, which is up 616.56 points or 0.78 %, while the Nifty rose to 24,410.15, which is 196.85 or 0.81% up from the previous close

The Indian stock market rose into the green amid the US elections, with the benchmark BSE Sensex rising over 400 points, and the NSE Nifty going over 100 points.

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

At 10:07 am IST, the Sensex rose to 80,093.19, which is up 616.56 points or 0.78 % from the previous day's close, while the Nifty rose to 24,410.15 at the same time, which is 196.85 or 0.81% up from the previous close.

The Sensex closed yesterday at 79,476.63, which was up by 694.39 points or 0.88%, while the Nifty reached 24,213.30, which was up by 217.95 points or 0.91%.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //