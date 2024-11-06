Sensex rises over 600 points, Nifty at nearly 200 points up amid US elections

The Indian stock market rose into the green amid the US elections, with the benchmark BSE Sensex rising over 400 points, and the NSE Nifty going over 100 points. People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

At 10:07 am IST, the Sensex rose to 80,093.19, which is up 616.56 points or 0.78 % from the previous day's close, while the Nifty rose to 24,410.15 at the same time, which is 196.85 or 0.81% up from the previous close.

The Sensex closed yesterday at ₹79,476.63, which was up by 694.39 points or 0.88%, while the Nifty reached 24,213.30, which was up by 217.95 points or 0.91%.