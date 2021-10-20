Home / Business / Sensex sheds 456 points to end at 61,259; Nifty drops by 152 points to close at 18,266
business

Sensex sheds 456 points to end at 61,259; Nifty drops by 152 points to close at 18,266

The 30-share index ended 456.09 points or 0.74% lower at 61,259.96. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped 152.15 points or 0.83% to 18,266.60.
Sensex sheds 456 points to end at 61,259; Nifty drops by 152 points to close at 18,266
Sensex sheds 456 points to end at 61,259; Nifty drops by 152 points to close at 18,266
Published on Oct 20, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The BSE Sensex slumped 456 points on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and ICICI Bank as market participants continued to book profits at high levels.

The 30-share index ended 456.09 points or 0.74 per cent lower at 61,259.96. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped 152.15 points or 0.83 per cent to 18,266.60.

Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by HUL, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, L&T and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

"Indices corrected quite meaningfully led by the expensive side of the market where valuations had got stretched," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

Almost all sectoral indices ended in the red although PSU banks were seen bucking the trend with investors cherry-picking for value in that pocket, he noted.

Further, he said the street is taking note of the cost pressures emanating from higher input costs in companies that do not possess the pricing power.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with gains, while Shanghai and Seoul were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading mixed in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.82 per cent to USD 84.38 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty market updates india market updates + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out