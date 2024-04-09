Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex at fresh high, Nifty about 22,750 for the first time

Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex crosses 75,000 for the first time, Nifty above 22,700
Sensex Today LIVE: The Indian stock market achieved another milestone today (April 9) as the benchmark BSE Sensex hit the 75,000 mark for the first time. The frontline indices traded at record-high levels with the Nifty 50 surging above the 22,700 level. The 30-share index Sensex opened 381.78 points, or 0.51%, higher at 75,124.28, while the NSE’s Nifty 50 surged 98.8 points, or 0.44%, to open at 22,765.10. The Bank Nifty index also opened at a record high level of 48,810.80, up 229.10 points, or 0.47%.
Top gainers and losers today so far
Infosys, Tata Motors, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the top gains in the Sensex, while Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Titan Company and Larsen & Toubro were top losers.
Sensex at 10am
Sensex was up 284.09 points or 0.38 percent at 75,026.59 and Nifty was up 79.00 points or 0.35 percent at 22,745.30.
Aluwind Architectural to list shares on NSE Emerge
The trading in equity shares of Aluwind Architectural will commence on the NSE Emerge and the issue price is ₹45 per share.
Premier Explosives share price touches 52-week high
Premier Explosives share price touched 52-week high of ₹1,979.50 in the early trade on April 9.
What pushed Sensex to record highs?
Sensex opened above 75,000 for the first time and Nifty 50 climbed a new peak, going past 22,750 . This was supported by gains in heavyweight such as Infosys, Bajaj Twins, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank.
Stock market to open higher today?
Markets in India are expected to open on a positive note, following gains in Asian peers.