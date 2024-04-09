Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex at fresh high, Nifty about 22,750 for the first time

Live

Sensex Today LIVE: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.

Sensex Today LIVE: The Indian stock market achieved another milestone today (April 9) as the benchmark BSE Sensex hit the 75,000 mark for the first time. The frontline indices traded at record-high levels with the Nifty 50 surging above the 22,700 level. The 30-share index Sensex opened 381.78 points, or 0.51%, higher at 75,124.28, while the NSE’s Nifty 50 surged 98.8 points, or 0.44%, to open at 22,765.10. The Bank Nifty index also opened at a record high level of 48,810.80, up 229.10 points, or 0.47%.