Sensex up by 620 pts to open at 55,505; Nifty begins session at 16,527

Markets opened in the green on Monday as Sensex gained 620 pts to open at 55,505. Nifty begins session at 16,527.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 632.13 points or 1.17 per cent to settle at 54,884.66. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 182.30 points or 1.13 per cent to 16,352.45.

Tech Mahindra was the top performer in the Sensex pack on Friday, spurting 4.10 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Infosys, L&T and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Nestle were the laggards on Friday, slumping as much as 2.43 per cent.

