Sensex up by 620 pts to open at 55,505; Nifty begins session at 16,527
Sensex up by 620 pts to open at 55,505; Nifty begins session at 16,527

  Markets opened in the green on Monday as Sensex gained 620 pts to open at 55,505. Nifty begins session at 16,527.
Published on May 30, 2022 09:19 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Markets opened in the green on Monday as Sensex gained 620 pts to open at 55,505. Nifty begins session at 16,527.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 632.13 points or 1.17 per cent to settle at 54,884.66. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 182.30 points or 1.13 per cent to 16,352.45.

Tech Mahindra was the top performer in the Sensex pack on Friday, spurting 4.10 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Infosys, L&T and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Nestle were the laggards on Friday, slumping as much as 2.43 per cent.

(With ANI inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Monday, May 30, 2022
