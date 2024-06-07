 Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal says investors can see 'a very positive sign' in election results - Hindustan Times
Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal says investors can see 'a very positive sign' in election results

ByMallika Soni
Jun 07, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Anupam Mittal said that stock market investors will see the independent functioning of the judiciary and the election commission as a good sign.

Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal said that stock market investors will see the independent functioning of the judiciary and the election commission as a good sign, reflecting on the Lok Sabha election results. Sharing his views on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Whether you like the election result or not, lets celebrate India’s most imp democratic institutions -- the judiciary and the election commission -- both are strong and independent, as the last few months prove. Investors will see this as a very positive sign.”

Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal, who appears as a ‘shark’ on Shark Tank India, reflected on the Lok Sabha election results.
Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal, who appears as a 'shark' on Shark Tank India, reflected on the Lok Sabha election results.

Earlier, he had expressed amazement after the Lok Sabha election results in which a resurgent Opposition performed much better than the modest expectations seen in exit polls. Anupam Mittal had then said said that the results are a reflection of how to “never underestimate the power of the common man”.

He said, “Wow, what a mandate - especially UP. That’s why they say ‘never underestimate the power of the common man’ Now all eyes on BJP internal power dynamics & NDA politics. Picture abhi baaki hai.”

Social media users reacted to Anupam Mittal's views with one saying, “India is and shall remain strong with the kind of fabric it holds with the three colours it has. Opinions may vary as read from the thread I think it's all courtesy social media and the way perceptions are made. We the professionals are with India which is Bharat Hindustan.”

Another praised the post saying, “One really uplifting message after so many suppressing ones seen in last few days.”

News / Business / Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal says investors can see 'a very positive sign' in election results
