Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal on election results: ‘Never underestimate power of…’

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal expressed amazement following the Lok Sabha election results as per which a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears certain while a resurgent Opposition performed much better than the modest expectations raised by exit polls. Anupam Mittal said that the results are a reflection of how to "never underestimate the power of the common man". He also said that now the focus will be on BJP's "internal power dynamics" as it remains exciting to see what happens next. Anupam Mittal on Lok Sabha election results: Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal appears as a ‘shark’ on Shark Tank India.

On X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Wow, what a mandate - especially UP. That’s why they say ‘never underestimate the power of the common man’ Now all eyes on BJP internal power dynamics & NDA politics. Picture abhi baaki hai.”

According to the final results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to form the government for a third consecutive term but his party faced major losses in Hindi heartland states.

The Congress said that the loss of seats is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “moral defeat” as party chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserted, “This election results are 'janta ka result'. This is the victory of people and the democracy. We were saying that the fight is Modi vs the people."

He added, "In the 18th Lok Sabha election, we humbly accept the result. People have not given a full majority to any party. BJP asked to vote for one person, the mandate has gone against Modi. It is his political and moral loss. The person who sought votes on his name, it's a huge loss for him.”