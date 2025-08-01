Share market today: Sensex falls by 210 points, Nifty below 24,750

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued to decline on Friday following US President Donald Trump's tariff announcement ahead of the August 1 deadline. The benchmark indices opened in red on Friday over Trump's tariff announcement.(Reuters)

The 30-share Sensex declined by 210 points to reach 80,975, while the Nifty 50 fell by 50 points to settle at 24,718.

Automobile, oil and banks stocks, including Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the top losers. On the other hand, stocks like Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and ITC opened in green.

Sun Pharma declined by over 5 per cent after the firm reported a 20% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit in the first quarter ending in June, according to PTI.

12 out of 16 major sectors declined in the early hours of trade while the broader smallcaps and midcaps traded flat. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹5,588 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The downward trend continued as Trump announced new tariffs of up to 41% on goods imported from dozens of countries on Thursday evening. The move resulted in Asian markets witnessing a fall due to the new trade deals, that will be implemented from August 7.

South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading lower.