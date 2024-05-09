 Simpl layoffs: Over 150 jobs cut, CEO apologizes to employees in town hall - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Simpl layoffs: Over 150 jobs cut, CEO apologizes to employees in town hall

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Simpl layoffs: The company, which previously employed around 650 people, has seen its workforce fall by roughly 25% in the past few months.

Fintech company Simpl reportedly laid off almost 160-170 employees across various departments as the company faces high monthly cash burn and slowing user acquisition. Moneycontrol reported that the job cuts are impacting a range of roles across the company and the most impacted ones are the higher-paying positions in engineering and product development.

Simpl layoffs: The job cuts are impacting a range of roles across the company and the most impacted ones are the higher-paying positions.(Freepik)
Simpl layoffs: The job cuts are impacting a range of roles across the company and the most impacted ones are the higher-paying positions.(Freepik)

Read more: Tesla layoffs: Pakistani-origin woman laid off by Elon Musk says it’s ‘Very hard to let go of…’

The company, which previously employed around 650 people, has seen its workforce fall by roughly 25% in the past few months as employees in core operations, interns, call center agents and D2C checkout vertical have been reportedly let go.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

What Simpl CEO Nityanand Sharma told employees in town hall

Read more: Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk's company cuts more jobs in these teams, report claims

Citing a source in the know, Moneycontrol reported that the company held a brief town hall on May 8. The source said as per the outlet, “Founder and CEO Nityanand Sharma had a brief all-hands townhall with employees today at 9 am. It seemed he was reading out of a prepared script. He said we are sorry to let go people and will do our best to help with stuff like outplacement.”

Read more: Microsoft layoffs: Multiple Xbox studios closed, teams consolidated as company cuts costs

What Simpl said on layoffs and will there be more job cuts

As per the report, Simple said that the layoffs were a strategic move to improve operational efficiency and achieve profitability. Through this process, the company aims to streamline operations and reduce fixed and overhead costs as well as focus on restructuring.

What about Simpl layoffs in 2023

The company let go of some employees in March 2023 as well and reportedly hired new staff in the intervening period.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On