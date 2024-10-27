Six IPOs coming up next month including NTPC Green, Mobikwik, Acme Solar

Six companies from various sectors including NTPC Green Energy, Acme Solar, Mobikwik, Sagility India, Zinka Logistics, and Niva Bupa are gearing up for their respective initial public offerings (IPOs) next month, according to a Mint report. All the companies have gotten clearance from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), with NTPC Green alone still waiting for final observation

All the companies have gotten clearance from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), with NTPC Green alone still waiting for final observation, the report read.

Also Read: Trump backer Elon Musk became an entrepreneur as an illegal immigrant, here's how: Report

What are the details of the six companies whose IPOs scheduled to come next month?

NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is currently India's largest public sector renewable energy company with a 14,696 MW portfolio and another 10,975 MW capacity in development across solar and wind energy projects.

Acme Solar Holdings

Acme Solar Holdings Ltd is another renewable energy producer focusing solely on solar power projects. It manages its own engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) functions, while generating revenue by selling electricity to state and central entities.

Also Read: Swiggy IPO may launch for public subscription between November 6 to 8, see other details: Report

Niva Bupa Health Insurance

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd is a health insurer with a 16.24% share in the standalone health insurance (SAHI) market and a Gross Direct Premium of ₹5,499 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

It focuses a lot on end-to-end digital services from onboarding to claims and will become the second SAHI firm in India to file for an IPO after Star Health.

One Mobikwik Systems

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd is a payment platform founded by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, providing services like Kwik QR, EDC Machines, and Merchant Cash Advance.

Zaakpay, its subsidiary has a B2B payment gateway service for e-commerce firms, with RBI's approval for its Payment Aggregator (PA) license.

Sagility India

Sagility India Ltd, established in 2021 in Bengaluru, provides services like claims management, clinical services, and revenue cycle management for healthcare providers.

Zinka Logistics

Zinka Logistics through its BlackBuck app offers truck operators with tools for payment management, telematics, and vehicle financing services. It has facilitated 4,035 loans worth ₹196.79 crore by March 2024.

Also Read: Microsoft fires employees who organized vigil for Palestinians killed in Gaza