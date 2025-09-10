Edit Profile
    Skoda to cut price by up to ₹3.3 lakh to pass on full GST benefits to customers

    Effective September 22, the price of Kodiaq SUV will be reduced by up to 3,28,267, while that of compact SUV Kylaq by up to 1,19,295.

    Published on: Sep 10, 2025 11:25 AM IST
    PTI
    Skoda Auto India on Wednesday said it will cut prices across its entire product portfolio by up to 3.3 lakh to pass on the full GST reduction benefits to customers.

    Skoda said that SUV Kushaq will see a price reduction of up to ₹65,828, while that of sedan Slavia by up to ₹63,207. (HT photo)
    Skoda said that SUV Kushaq will see a price reduction of up to ₹65,828, while that of sedan Slavia by up to ₹63,207. (HT photo)

    Effective September 22, the price of Kodiaq SUV will be reduced by up to 3,28,267, while that of compact SUV Kylaq by up to 1,19,295.

    Similarly, SUV Kushaq will see a price reduction of up to 65,828, while that of sedan Slavia by up to 63,207, the company said in a statement.

    "The revised and simplified GST structure is a welcome step by the government of India, that works in favour of both the industry and our customers," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.

    By improving accessibility in the volume segment and bringing clarity to the premium space, it gives buyers greater value in their purchase decisions, he added.

    "For us, this means our products are available at even more attractive prices, allowing the brand to reach a wider audience...," Gupta noted.

    The company further said is currently extending limited-period offer benefits equivalent to upcoming GST reduction on the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq models, valid till September 21.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes