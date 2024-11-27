SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son may meet PM Narendra Modi today: Report

Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of Japan's SoftBank Group will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, according to a report by news agency Reuters which cited an unnamed source. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the President/CEO, Softbank Group Corp., Masayoshi Son, in Tokyo on May 23, 2022(ANI)

HT couldn't independently verify the information.

Though the topic of the discussion isn't clear yet, this comes a a time when SoftBank is eyeing more bets in artificial intelligence (AI) in India.

Masayoshi Son also met Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, according to the report which added that this was to discuss potential artificial intelligence opportunities in India.

However, Son's final schedule can also potentially change, according to the report.

The potential meeting also comes at a time when SoftBank reaped huge gaines with the listings of the companies it backs, the most recent and famous example being Swiggy.

SoftBank also backs Indian shopping website OfBusiness, which is targeting a $1 billion IPO in 2025 in the middle of the ongoing boom in Indian primary markets.

