IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Soon, keep your insurance policies in DigiLocker
DigiLocker is the Government of India’s cloud-based platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates digitally.
DigiLocker is the Government of India’s cloud-based platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates digitally.
business

Soon, keep your insurance policies in DigiLocker

Apart from storing the policy document in electronic form, the DigiLocker will also help reduce the cost, eliminate customer complaints relating to non-delivery of policy copy, improve the turnaround time of insurance services, and reduce disputes and fraud.
READ FULL STORY
By Navneet Dubey | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:52 AM IST

Soon you will be able to keep your insurance policies in electronic form in a DigiLocker. In order to digitize the insurance sector to make life simpler for policyholders, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has asked insurers to issue digital policies via DigiLocker.

As the name suggests, DigiLocker is a “digital locker app” where you can securely save copies of all your documents. DigiLocker is the Government of India’s cloud-based platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates digitally. DigiLocker allows access to documents like vehicle registration, PAN, Aadhaar anytime, anywhere and enables sharing of documents digitally for verification.

This will help policyholders access their insurance information on the go and eliminate the need for physical documents. “This is indeed a constructive step to reduce paper-based documentation and eliminate the frequent problem of loss or misplacement of the policy document,” said Priya Deshmukh Gilbile, chief operating officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance.

While the National Insurance Repository (NIR) already provides the facility of holding all insurance policies in electronic form in a single e-insurance account (eIA), it doesn’t hold any other document. DigiLocker didn’t allow storage of all insurance policies until now but will now be a one-stop solution for all documents, including insurance policies.

“NIR provides several other features with respect to your insurance policy, including premium alerts, contact updation, etc. In NIR there is also a provision to set up an authorized representative who can access the NIR in the event of the customer’s death or physical disability. You can set up a nominee for your DigiLocker account,” said Yusuf Pachmariwala, executive vice-president and head operations, Tata AIA Life Insurance.

What happens if there is no nomination? Lalitha Bhatia, chief operating officer, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said, “The insurer will consider the nomination as per the records of the company. In case the claimant is unable to access the DigiLocker, they have the option of submitting an indemnity to the insurance company at the time of claim. For eIAs, there is a nomination facility, basis which the nominee can make a claim to the insurance company.”

Apart from storing the policy document in electronic form, the DigiLocker will also help reduce the cost, eliminate customer complaints relating to non-delivery of policy copy, improve the turnaround time of insurance services, and reduce disputes and fraud.

The regulator has advised all insurers to enable their IT systems to interact with the DigiLocker facility. The insurers should also inform their retail policyholders about DigiLocker and how to use it. Insurers are also advised to enable the process by which policyholders can place their policies in the DigiLocker, the circular said.

The Digilocker team in NeGD (National e-Governance Division) under the IT ministry shall provide necessary technical guidance and logistic support to facilitate the adoption of DigiLocker.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
DigiLocker is the Government of India’s cloud-based platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates digitally.
DigiLocker is the Government of India’s cloud-based platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates digitally.
business

Soon, keep your insurance policies in DigiLocker

By Navneet Dubey | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:52 AM IST
Apart from storing the policy document in electronic form, the DigiLocker will also help reduce the cost, eliminate customer complaints relating to non-delivery of policy copy, improve the turnaround time of insurance services, and reduce disputes and fraud.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the survey, while the business environment and sentiment has improved, it may not translate into hiring more people.(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
According to the survey, while the business environment and sentiment has improved, it may not translate into hiring more people.(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
business

India Inc may offer 6.4% hike on avg, top performers to get 20%

By Prashant K Nanda | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:50 AM IST
This will be more than the 5.9% average salary increase offered by Indian companies in 2020, the global consulting and advisory firm said in its salary projection survey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Court on 8 February also said that FRL is not a party to the Arbitration Agreement between Amazon and Future Group.(REUTERS)
Delhi Court on 8 February also said that FRL is not a party to the Arbitration Agreement between Amazon and Future Group.(REUTERS)
business

Amazon moves SC in Future Retail-Reliance case

By Anirudh Laskar | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:38 AM IST
In its petition on 25 Janaury, Amazon had alleged that the Rs.24,713 crore deal with RIL violates its investment agreement with Future Group that barred the company from selling its retail assets to Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate among other specified entities without Amazon’s consent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dispatches of passenger cars, however, fell by a marginal 1.16% to 153,224 units.(MINT_PRINT)
Dispatches of passenger cars, however, fell by a marginal 1.16% to 153,224 units.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Urban demand drives passenger vehicles sales

By Malyaban Ghosh | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:32 AM IST
Indicating a sustained rise in urban demand, dispatches of utility vehicles grew 37.26% from the year ago to 111,494 units, as companies like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Kia Motors India Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd raised wholesales of their sport utility vehicles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata,.(REUTERS)
A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata,.(REUTERS)
business

PSBs explore aircraft finance arm at GIFT

By Gopika Gopakumar, Rhik Kundu | Livemint, Mumbai, New Delhi]
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:28 AM IST
The State Bank of India is exploring setting up a new line of business of aircraft leasing at the GIFT city, a senior official with the bank said under the condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Economic Survey 2020-21, which was tabled in the Parliament last month, said that India’s air passenger traffic is expected to reach its pre-covid level during early-2021.(AP File Photo)
The Economic Survey 2020-21, which was tabled in the Parliament last month, said that India’s air passenger traffic is expected to reach its pre-covid level during early-2021.(AP File Photo)
business

Airfares to rise as price bands widen

By Rhik Kundu | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:25 AM IST
While fare hikes are likely to bring some respite to the industry which has been reporting losses for four consecutive quarters due to the pandemic, most airlines had asked the government to do away with fare caps and let ticket prices be decided by free market economics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITC’s cigarette business saw a further recovery in the December quarter, while its soap and hand sanitizer brand Savlon clocked <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 crore in consumer spending in 2020.(File photo)
ITC’s cigarette business saw a further recovery in the December quarter, while its soap and hand sanitizer brand Savlon clocked 1,000 crore in consumer spending in 2020.(File photo)
business

ITC net profit plunges 11.5%, but beats Street

By Suneera Tandon | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:22 AM IST
  • ITC recorded a 4.7% year-on-year rise in standalone revenue to 12,580.40 crore in the quarter, thanks to growth in its agricultural products business and moderate growth in FMCG-others segment comprising packaged food and personal care brands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bumble Trading Inc. logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(Bloomberg)
The Bumble Trading Inc. logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(Bloomberg)
business

S&P, Nasdaq end at records as Bumble takes off

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:53 AM IST
  • Fresh data on stubbornly high joblessness boosted the odds for stimulus spending. New applications for US unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, but remained an exceptionally high level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shares of Bumble Inc, backed by Blackstone Group Inc, were set for a near 47% jump in their market debut on Thursday(Bloomberg)
Shares of Bumble Inc, backed by Blackstone Group Inc, were set for a near 47% jump in their market debut on Thursday(Bloomberg)
business

Blackstone-backed dating app operator Bumble's shares set to jump in debut

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Bumble's shares were indicated to open at $72 on the Nasdaq, at 11:24 am ET, well above its initial public offering price of $43 per share. Bumble's IPO of 50 million shares was priced above the top end of its range, raising $2.15 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Whitney Wolfe Herd created Bumble as a service “by women, for women,” touting it as a place where women were empowered and harassment was rigorously policed REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS)
Whitney Wolfe Herd created Bumble as a service “by women, for women,” touting it as a place where women were empowered and harassment was rigorously policed REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Bumble’s 31-year-old CEO becomes a rare female billionaire

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:16 PM IST
  • Bumble’s IPO launches Whitney Wolfe Herd into a rarefied club of self-made female billionaires. While women make up about half of the global population, self-made women -- mostly from Asia -- account for less than 5% of the world’s 500 biggest fortunes
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view shows doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on February 11, 2021 at the start of a vaccination campaign at a hub for Covid-19 vaccinations located in Rome's Fiumicino airport long-term parking area. (AFP)
A view shows doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on February 11, 2021 at the start of a vaccination campaign at a hub for Covid-19 vaccinations located in Rome's Fiumicino airport long-term parking area. (AFP)
business

AstraZeneca sees profit accelerating after turnaround effort

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Profit excluding some items will be $4.75 a share to $5 a share, the drugmaker said in a statement Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adar Poonawalla, the director of Rising Sun, has said he sees unlimited potential in the financial services space in the country and the proposed deal only helping widen the same. (Bloomberg)
Adar Poonawalla, the director of Rising Sun, has said he sees unlimited potential in the financial services space in the country and the proposed deal only helping widen the same. (Bloomberg)
business

Adar Poonawalla to buy Magma Fincorp. Here’s all about the deal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:53 PM IST
The Pune-based Poonawalla Group has said it is acquiring a controlling 60 per cent stake in Magma Fincorp by subscribing to a 3,456-crore preferential issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“There’s a huge void we saw with certain other non-bank finance companies going belly up and that has given space for new entrants to come in,” Adar Poonawalla said in an interview with ET Now television.(Shankar Narayan/HT Photo)
“There’s a huge void we saw with certain other non-bank finance companies going belly up and that has given space for new entrants to come in,” Adar Poonawalla said in an interview with ET Now television.(Shankar Narayan/HT Photo)
business

Vaccine billionaire Adar Poonawalla's buyout of Indian shadow bank boosts stock

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Adar Poonawalla is expanding his shadow banking business just as the industry is showing signs of recovery following a crisis that started with the collapse of a non-bank financier in 2018. The pandemic had made it harder for small shadow lenders such as Magma Fincorp to raise money.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Debt, balance and liquid funds help senior citizens get good yields in the long-run.
Debt, balance and liquid funds help senior citizens get good yields in the long-run.
business

How to warm senior citizens to new-age investment choices!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Senior citizens should plan their investments to earn a sustainable return in the long run, which traditional investments fail to deliver most of the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Retirees can split the corpus – short, medium and long term.
Retirees can split the corpus – short, medium and long term.
business

Gain maximum from your retirement corpus

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:58 PM IST
For retirees, who are moderately aggressive, having a small equity component in their portfolio helps. Learn more!
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP