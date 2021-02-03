S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Alphabet boost
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday after strong quarterly showing from heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon, while investors counted on more fiscal stimulus to aid an economic recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 30689.65.
The S&P 500 rose 14.0 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 3840.27, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 105.5 points, or 0.78%, to 13718.314 at the opening bell.
Service Industries in United States Expand by Most in Nearly Two Years
Exxon investors, unhappy after results, push clean energy
Lenovo posts record profit in third quarter, beating expectations
Amazon’s incoming CEO Andy Jassy ushered in cloud computing boom
Japan expresses concern to UK over new Chinese maritime law
UK wants Northern Ireland border problems resolved by end March: Report
Amazon-Future tussle: Here's all you need to know
Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts to recover penalty amount
Hero MotoCorp sets up dedicated vertical for Harley-Davidson business
Bharti Airtel swings to quarterly profit on subscriber gains
UK economy set for 1st quarter hit but vaccines raising recovery hopes: Report
Coal India closes ₹2,900 crore deal for procurement of 96 dumpers
Rupee settles on flat note, higher by 1 paisa at 72.95 against US dollar
Sensex ends session 450 points higher at 50,255, Nifty closes at 14,789
- Both the indexes touched record intra-day highs earlier in the session after rising as much as 1.5% and 1.46% respectively.
