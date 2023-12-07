close_game
News / Business / SpiceJet board meet on Dec 11 to consider fundraising on preferential basis

SpiceJet board meet on Dec 11 to consider fundraising on preferential basis

PTI |
Dec 07, 2023 01:27 PM IST

SpiceJet board meet on Dec 11 to consider fundraising on preferential basis

The announcement comes amid reports that SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh was in discussions with a bunch of global private credit funds to raise up to USD 100-million.

"… The board of directors of the company in its meeting scheduled on December 11, 2023 will discuss and consider, inter-alia, options for raising fresh capital through issue of equity shares and/or convertible securities on preferential basis …," SpiceJet said in a regulatory filing.

It also said that the proposals considered will be subjected to "approval of the shareholders of the company and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals."

