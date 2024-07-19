 SpiceJet looks to raise funds from institutional investors through QIP, shares up 5% - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SpiceJet looks to raise funds from institutional investors through QIP, shares up 5%

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jul 19, 2024 12:49 PM IST

SpiceJet shares rise nearly 5% after the airline said it will raise funds through a QIP after a July 23 board meeting.

SpiceJet is planning to raise funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) after holding a board meeting on July 23, the airline said in a filing to the exchanges on July 19.

SpiceJet looks to raise capital after holding a board meeting on July 23 (Reuters/Representational photo)
SpiceJet looks to raise capital after holding a board meeting on July 23 (Reuters/Representational photo)

What is a QIP?

A qualified institutional placement (QIP) is a process by which companies can raise capital through select institutional investors by issuing shares, without the need to submit any pre-issue filings to market regulators like the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Also Read: Windows users face huge outage due to new Crowdstrike update: ‘Laptops crashing’

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of SpiceJet Limited (the “Company”) will be held on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday), inter-alia, to consider and approve raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of qualified institutional placement under the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and any other methods including by way of further issue," the company wrote.

Also Read: Gautam Adani and Torrent vie to buy IPL team Gujarat Titans from CVC Capital: Report

How did the markets react to SpiceJet's fundraising proposal?

The company's shares as a result, rose to an intraday high of 58.27 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as of 12:30 pm, which is a 4.9% rise over the opening price of 55.54.

Also Read: Come to office or forget getting offs: HCLTech links leaves to office attendance

The airline's stock had gained 14% over the past few days.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Catch every big news on Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements, income tax changes and much more on a one stop destination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / SpiceJet looks to raise funds from institutional investors through QIP, shares up 5%
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On