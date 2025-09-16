SpiceJet orders eight more Boeing 737 aircraft ahead of festive rush

SpiceJet Ltd. plans to lease eight additional Boeing 737 aircraft to increase its number of flights during the upcoming festive season. That, when the airline two consecutive quarters of losses. SpiceJet posted its second consecutive quarterly loss in April-June 2025. (Reuters)

The latest deal increases SpiceJet's aircraft order book to 18, including two earlier deals to lease 10 Boeing jets scheduled for delivery starting October.

The Ajay Singh-led company has signed multiple settlements in recent years to resolve disputes with lessors and creditors but has continued to struggle with capacity expansion. Last week, SpiceJet repaid $24 million to Credit Suisse and secured an $89.5 million settlement from Carlyle's commercial aviation investment and servicing unit.

The airline posted its second consecutive quarterly loss in April-June 2025, hurt by weak leisure travel demand on certain routes during the worst India-Pakistan conflict in decades. It also flagged that a delay in returning its grounded aircraft to service added to its woes.