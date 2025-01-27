Sridhar Vembu steps down as CEO of Zoho Corp, assumes 'Chief Scientist' role

Sridhar Vembu, the founder of the Zoho Corp, has stepped down as the CEO of the software firm. He wrote on X that he would focus on research and development as the 'Chief Scientist' of the company. CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu(Image via Twitter)

"A new chapter begins today. In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it is best that I should focus full time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission," he wrote on X.

Vembu, who is known for his focus on sustainable development and rural economy, said he would be responsible for deep "R&D" initiatives.

Sridhar Vembu said the group's co-founder, Shailesh Kumar Davey, will be the new CEO.

"I will step down as CEO of Zoho Corp and take a new role as Chief Scientist, responsible for deep R&D initiatives. Our co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will serve as our new group CEO. Our co-founder Tony Thomas will lead Zoho US. Rajesh Ganesan will lead our ManageEngine division and Mani Vembu will lead the http://Zoho.com division. The future of our company entirely depends on how well we navigate the R&D challenge and I am looking forward to my new assignment with energy and vigor. I am also very happy to get back to hands-on technical work," he added.

Who is Sridhar Vembu?

Vembu is the founder and CEO of Zoho, a privately owned company which develops cloud-based business software. He and his two siblings hold a majority stake in Zoho.

Vembu has a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Princeton. His firm is one of the most successful privately owned firms in India. He also runs an in-house university called Zoho University, which upskills students fresh out of school. His firm absorbs many of these students.

He also funds a school for rural children in Tamil Nadu.

According to Forbes, his net worth is a whopping $5.8 billion.