Stock market crash: Sensex falls 700 points today. Here's why

Stock market crash: Sensex today fell over 700 points and Nifty shed nearly 1% as it was reported that foreign investors offloaded stakes in bluechips. Smallcaps and midcap indices were largely unaffected. Within Nifty50, Sun Pharma fell almost 4% while Maruti Suzuki, Titan, Cipla, JSW Steel, Power Grid and ONGC traded around 2% lower. The biggest loser is Nifty Pharma as Pharma stocks retreated by around 1.5%. All sectoral indices were trading in the red. Stock market crash: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Sensex' performance this week

The Sensex crash comes after the it soared past the 75,000 mark on Tuesday this week while market capitalisation of all listed stocks on BSE achieved the new milestone of ₹400 lakh crore on Monday.

Here's why stock market is falling today: