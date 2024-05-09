 Why has Indian stock market been falling for five straight sessions? - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Why has Indian stock market been falling for five straight sessions?

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2024 11:20 AM IST

Stock market crash: Losses were led by oil and gas, and construction companies led the losses while automobile companies were the top gainers today.

Stock market crash: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 extended losses today (May 9) after the benchmark indices opened mildly red. Both Sensex and Nifty have been trading weak for the last four sessions as they fell from near all-time highs amid Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Stock market crash: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)
Stock market crash: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

Top gainers and losers today

Losses were led by oil and gas, and construction companies led the losses while automobile companies were the top gainers today. On the Nifty 50 index, Larsen & Toubro was the biggest laggard after the company reduced its future margin guidance to 8.2-8.3 percent for FY25. Hero MotoCorp's shares surged by over 5 per cent today following the company's Q4 results.

What about global markets

Asian bonds fell while there was selling pressure in Treasuries in the prior session which supported the dollar. Equities in the region were mixed after a flat day on Wall Street as 10-year benchmark yields for Australia, New Zealand and Japan all rose while those on US sovereign debt held increase.

Stocks were mixed in Asia, with gains in Japan and China and declines in Australia and South Korea.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Why has Indian stock market been falling for five straight sessions?

