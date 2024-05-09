Dell's extreme steps to push for work from office: VPN tracking, layoff scare as company forcing employees to stop WFH

Dell is reportedly cracking down on employees who are working from home and forcing them to come to office. The Register reported that the company is planning to monitor if employees are working from on-site offices or not as well. For this, Dell is introducing badge tracking through a “human capital management software”. The company will also give colour-coded ratings to employees depending on their on-site presence. Dell will track VPN connections to check whether employees are working from office or not.

Extreme steps that Dell is taking to ensure work from office

As per the rating a blue flag will mean an employee is consistently coming to the office, a green flag will show their regular on-site presence, a yellow flag will show “some on-site presence” and a red flag will mean that the employee’s presence in the office is not much, the report claimed.

Managers unhappy with Dell's steps

As per the report, many managers at Dell aren’t happy with the new system as the policy could result in reducing growth prospects for employees who choose to work from home. These employees could also be laid off, managers at Dell feel, as per the report.

What has Dell said on work from office

Dell said as per a statement in the report, “We shared with team members our updated hybrid work policy. Team members in hybrid roles will be onsite at a Dell Technologies office at least 39 days per quarter (on average three days a week). In today’s global technology revolution, we believe in-person connections paired with a flexible approach are critical to drive innovation and value differentiation."