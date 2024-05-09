Defence stocks: HAL, BEL shares gain over 2%, Nomura sees up to 30% upside

Defence stocks Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Bharat Electronics (BEL) shares rose over 2% today (May 9). This comes after foreign brokerage Nomura initiated coverage on the stocks. In early trade, HAL share price is up to 2.45%, and BEL share price has rose as much as 2.78%. Nomura said that India's defence sector is witnessing major growth owing to increasing defence budgets, modernization efforts and the government initiatives like “Make in India." Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

As per the brokerage, there is a significant opportunity for India’s defence sector as it expects momentum in India’s defence exports to continue.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Nomura on HAL shares

Nomura initiated coverage on HAL stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and put a share price target of ₹4,750 apiece. Nomura said that Hindustan Aeronautics has seen a sharp re-rating since June 2023, with 1-year forward PE shifting to 22x-42x from 16x-22x. The brokerage attributed this to MoU with GE for F414 fighter jet engine, and Approval of Necessity (AoN) for LCA Mk1A, LCH, and upgrades of Su-30 MKI.

Nomura on BEL shares

Nomura said, “We anticipate that BEL’s premium valuations will endure, supported by enhanced visibility on the platform side, healthy return ratios, and a resilient margin profile." The brokerage forecasts ROEs to increase to 27.7% in FY26F from 23.5% in FY23 and put a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a share price target of ₹300 apiece.